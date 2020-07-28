Rs 244 cr allocated from Guj CM relief fund to fight Covid-19

Gandhinagar, July 28 (IANS) The Gujarat government has allocated Rs 244 crore out of the overall amount received in the Chief Minister’s relief fund for availing necessary medication, infrastructure, and treatment in the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic, officials said.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has waged a war against the Coronavirus with a slogan “Gujarat will win and Corona will lose”.

Out of Rs 244 crore, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has been allocated Rs 50 crore, Surat Municipal Corporation Rs 15 crore, Rs 10 crore each for Rajkot and Vadodara Municipal corporations and Rs 5 crore each for Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, and Gandhinagar Municipal corporations.

The state health department has also been allocated Rs 100 crore, out of which Rs 11.80 crore have been spent on medicines for treatment as well as for prevention. Rs 15.42 crore has been spent on vital equipment like 20,98,485 N-95 masks, PPE kits, hand gloves, etc.

The health department has spent Rs 15.52 crores in procuring the much needed Tocilizumab (4,597) and Remdesivir (18,050) injections for the treatment. Rs 19.79 crore have been spent for screening and diagnostic procedures for 5,000 people, officials said.

After availing treatment from government health care facilities in medical colleges, hospitals, and state hospitals, 1,244 infected persons have been discharged in urban areas, whereas 120 infected persons have been treated with Tocilizumab and Remdesivir injections in rural areas.

–IANS

amc/pgh