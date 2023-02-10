INDIA

Rs 28,36,980 revenue generated from sale of tickets for R-Day parade

NewsWire
0
0

Revenue generated from the sale of tickets for the Republic Day parade and Beating Retreat ceremony in 2023 stood at Rs 28,36,980. However, tickets which got cancelled due to systems error and the refund of amount is under the process of calculation, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt said in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

Bhatt said that the expenditure on making various arrangements for the Republic Day ceremony is borne by the respective participating parties, executing organisations or agencies from their own budget allocations and is not compiled or exhibited under one head of account.

The allocation of the ceremonials division of the Ministry of Defence for financial year 2022-2023 stood at Rs 1,32,53,000 for all ceremonial functions during the year, he added.

Several ministries, departments, organisations, state governments etc. participate in the organisation of the Republic Day parade and Beating Retreat ceremony. In turn, the Ministry of Defence coordinates various arrangements with a large number of executing agencies in connection with the conduct of Republic Day parade and Beating Retreat ceremony.

20230210-231202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ought to be prepared for any operational contingencies: Rajnath

    Andhra Pradesh records 1K more Covid cases, 12 deaths

    ‘Teaching is an art,’ says Dhoni at Kerala professor’s book launch

    SFA Championships Pune: Jainam Singhavi, Rajlakshmi Chavan lead PICT Model School...