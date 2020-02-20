Rs 2L award to 9th Std TN student to visit NASA
Chennai, Feb 23 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami on Sunday announced a cash award of Rs 2 lakh to V. Abhinaya, a ninth standard student selected to visit the US space agency NASA and also attend a space seminar there.
In a statement issued here, Palaniswami said Abhinaya cleared the test conducted by private companies based in the US and here for 6th – 12th standard students.
Wishing her, Palaniswami said in order to encourage such students and also appreciating Abhinaya, a sum of Rs 2 lakh will be awarded to her.
