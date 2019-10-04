Rs 34.68 lakh fake currency seized in Gurugram, 1 held

Gurugram, Oct 5 (IANS) Gurugram Police on Friday seized counterfeit currency worth Rs 34.68 lakh from Civil Line area here. The fake notes were kept hidden in the dickey of a car. Car driver Harsh Yadav, a resident of Badshahpur, was also arrested, sources said.

As the Assembly election are approaching in the state and Model Code of Conduct is in place. The sources said, the cash was to be used during poll campaign to lure voters.

Voting for the 90 Assembly seats in the states is scheduled on October 21 and counting of votes will be done on October 24.

Amit Khatri, the Deputy Commissioner cum returning officer of Gurugram, said as the Model Code of Conduct is imposed ahead of polls, the police are directed to check every suspicious activity or person in the district.

On Friday, at around 12.30 p.m., a police team intercepted a white sedan car in Civil Line area near old PWD rest house. After checking, the police found cash hidden in car’s dickey, he said.

The notes were in the denomination of Rs 2,000 and Rs 500, Khatri said, adding that three printer cartridges, two cheque books and six white papers to print notes were also found inside the car in a bag.

The car driver was immediately taken in to the custody and further investigation is on, said the DCP.

