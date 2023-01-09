INDIA

Rs 43 lakh unaccounted cash seized in Kolkata, 3 held

Personnel of the Kolkata police Detective Department’s Anti- Rowdy Squad (ARS) on Monday seized Rs 43 lakh unaccounted cash from three persons in central Kolkata, officials said.

The three persons, identified as Bimal Kumar Dubani, Bimal Ojha, and Aman Kumar Tiwari, have been detained in this connection.

City police sources said that the three were spotted moving up and down mysteriously at Strand Road in central Kolkata on Monday evening. They were apprehended by the ARS sleuths, who asked them to open their bags.

On opening the bags, the sleuths came across a huge amount of cash mainly in Rs 500 denominations and some in Rs 100 denominations.

They three were taken to a local police station and questioned about the source of the cash and also whom they were taking the money to. However, none of the three could give any satisfactory answer on this count.

Just three days back on December 6, Barrackpore City police had seized a large amount of cash in a marathon raid at the residence of a professor at Khardah in North 24 Parganas district. Police sources said that in all probability the seized amount was the proceeds that the said professor accumulated by arranging admissions in different colleges in the state.

20230109-213605

