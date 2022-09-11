INDIA

Rs 50L solatium to kin of martyred K’taka forest personnel: Bommai

NewsWire
0
0

Karnataka has decided to significantly hike the solatium provided to the families of forest department personnel who lose their lives while on duty. Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai announced on Sunday that the state government will raise the solatium amount from the existing Rs 30 lakh to Rs 50 lakh.

He was speaking after paying respects to martyrs as part of National Forest Martyrs Day-2022 organised by the Forest Department here on Sunday.

Bommai said his predecessor, B.S. Yediyurappa had hiked the solatium paid to martyrs from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 30 lakh.

The incumbent government will further hike from Rs 30 lakh to Rs 50 lakh. Now, the government will ensure appointment of martyrs’ family members on compassionate grounds and their welfare with utmost sympathy.

“You protect the forest, the government will protect you.”

The chief minister also said that the government plans to increase the forest cover from 21 per cent to 30 per cent. He pointed out that Karnataka has over 4 lakh hectares of barren land and afforestation can be taken up to increase the forested area.

Pointing out that Karnataka is the first state in the country to present an environment budget, Bommai said the department is formulating the environment budget and the government has already given its approval for the action plan.

“This year, an afforestation programme will be taken up at a cost of Rs 100 crore. A special plan has been chalked out by the forest department to conserve the ecologically sensitive areas. The Department of Forest and Environment has taken special interest to protect natural resources and to minimise loss to the environment. By implementing the action plan this year, a new model will be prepared and increase the forest cover,” Bommai stated.

20220911-195002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Improper storage of container by Ordnance factory caused Rs 4.48 cr...

    New state of black hole could help study gravity role in...

    Withheld wages, bad food, confiscated passports leave workers trapped in China’s...

    Yadav veterans criticise Akhilesh