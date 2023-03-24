Union Minister of Development of North Eastern Region, Culture and Tourism G. Kishan Reddy on Friday said that in the last nine years, over Rs 5 lakh crore has been spent to ensure the development in the northeastern region, comprising eight states.

He said that several mega connectivity projects such as 17 new airports, ongoing road projects worth Rs 1.05 lakh, and ongoing rail projects worth Rs 77,930 crore are being executed.

Every sector is being expedited in the northeast to open up numerous opportunities of growth for the people, the minister said while addressing the 188th Raising Day ceremony of Assam Rifles in Shillong.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to develop the region, Reddy said that the northeastern region would be established as the “growth engine” of India.

“In line with this vision, a new era has begun in the the northeastern region and development has grown rapidly in all sectors, be it infrastructure, connectivity, peace and stability,” he said, adding that over 8,000 armed cadres of various militant outfits surrendered and joined the mainstream and several peace accords have been signed under the leadership of Prime Minister.

The Central minister said that Assam Rifles has an unparalleled heritage of gallantry since 1835 and holds a distinction of having been bestowed the most number of gallantry awards.

He further added that this unique distinction has been made possible through the supreme sacrifice of the brave hearts of the para-military force in the line of duty.

Reddy said that Assam Rifles has a major contribution in achieving this new paradigm for the northeast region.

He further added that this era of peace has enabled us to realise the real potential of the northeast region, and added that “we can now confidently showcase our strengths in different sectors to the world community during the various G20 summits being held across the northeastern states”.

He also said that these G20 conferences being held across the region, will help position the ‘Ashtalakshmi’ states as growth centres of India.

