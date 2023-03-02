Kolkata Police’s cyber crime division on Thursday busted an online forgery racket in the city and recovered cash amounting to Rs 65 lakh in this connection.

On being tipped off by their sources, the cyber crime division personnel raided a residence at Christopher Road in central Kolkata and arrested one person in this connection. The arrested person has been identified as Benjamin Ali.

Cash of Rs 65 lakh, multiple electronic gadgets, a number of mobile SIM cards and quite a few numbers of ATM cards were recovered from his possession.

According to city police sources, the accused person was in the name of online gold trading by opening fake websites on this count. There are complaints of forgery against him involving a total amount of Rs 1.33 crore.

“Last year in November, our cops arrested four persons namely Yuvraj Agarwal, Sanjay Yadav, Rajesh Tungar, and Vivek Tungar. They were arrested on the basis of specific complaints about their involvement in the forgery. In face of interrogation the name of Benjamin Ali surfaced. However, he was absconding. Finally, on Thursday on the basis of specific information, our cops raided that Christopher Road residence and arrested him,” a senior official of the city police said.

He further said that the investigating cops doubt that Ali might be having some international connection in this racket. “We will interrogate him after getting him in custody and try to extract information about his associates in the forgery racket,” he added.

