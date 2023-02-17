INDIALIFESTYLE

Rs 6K cr earmarked to implement 7th Pay Commission report: Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said Rs 6,000 crore has been earmarked for the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission report.

The report would be submitted by a committee headed by former chief secretary Sudhakar Rao regarding the revision of the salaries of state government employees.

Talking to reporters after presenting the budget for FY 2023-24 here on Friday, he said any additional amount required for the implementation will be provided in the supplementary budget.

The reports of the pay commission will be implemented from FY 2023-24.

“Whether the committee presents its interim or final report, the state government will take immediate action. Since the grants have been reserved in the budget, there will be no problem with the implementation,” he said.

