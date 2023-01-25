INDIA

Rs 6K per vote promise by BJP MLA: Complaint lodged against K’taka CM Bommai, Nadda

NewsWire
0
0

Karnataka Congress on Wednesday lodged a police complaint against Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, BJP President J.P. Nadda, State BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel and BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi in Bengaluru.

The case has been lodged in connection with Rs 6,000 cash per vote announcement made by BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi at a public rally.

Karnataka Congress chief D.K. Shivakumar has stated that the complaint has been submitted to file an FIR against BJP leaders and take up the investigation. “It is an attempt to influence the result of elections by defeating the objectives of democracy,” he said.

The complaint has been filed with High Grounds police station in Bengaluru. Shivakumar, Opposition leader Siddaramaiah-led delegation submitted the complaint.

Former Minister and BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi announced at a public rally on Tuesday that the opposition party candidates are distributing gifts worth a thousand and they will also give it in future. The total worth would not cross Rs 3,000.

“The voters can cast their votes after getting Rs 6,000 per each vote,” he said.

Siddaramaiah had alleged that ruling BJP is all set to spend Rs 30,000 crore to come to power.

“The BJP is convinced that it will be defeated in elections. The party leaders have amassed huge money through corruption. The BJP does not have trust in a judicious, rightful election process,” he added.

20230125-155403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mobile broadband adoption faces key barriers in Asia Pacific in 5G...

    Triage centres soon in all B’luru civic wards for Covid-hit

    Virat Kohli’s lengthy ‘lean patch’ hurting India, will selectors take a...

    Hry to hold function to mark 400th Prakash Purb of Guru...