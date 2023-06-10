INDIA

Rs 7 crore looted at gunpoint in Ludhiana

NewsWire
0
0

Cash worth a whopping Rs 7 crore was looted from the office of a private firm in Punjab’s industrial town Ludhiana by at least 10 armed men on Saturday.

Police Commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu told the media that the office of CMS Company, a cash management firm, located near Rajguru Nagar, was looted.

He said 15 cash vans of the company are usually stationed there. The police have also recovered a cash van that was taken away by the miscreants.

The police have launched an operation to trace the miscreants, who destroyed CCTVs installed at the spot before committing the robbery.

20230610-130402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ishaan Dhawan will now be seen as the male lead in...

    Dewald Brevis reckons inaugural edition of SA20 will bring lots of...

    India sees 2021’s first bird flu death as boy succumbs in...

    Tata hospital’s simple, low-cost intervention gives big hope to breast cancer...