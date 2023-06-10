Cash worth a whopping Rs 7 crore was looted from the office of a private firm in Punjab’s industrial town Ludhiana by at least 10 armed men on Saturday.

Police Commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu told the media that the office of CMS Company, a cash management firm, located near Rajguru Nagar, was looted.

He said 15 cash vans of the company are usually stationed there. The police have also recovered a cash van that was taken away by the miscreants.

The police have launched an operation to trace the miscreants, who destroyed CCTVs installed at the spot before committing the robbery.

