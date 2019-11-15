Rs 80 lakh robbed from ATM cash van in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) Robbers in Delhi flee with Rs 80 lakh from a cash van on Thursday after kidnapping its driver and security personnel. However, no official information was released by the police.

According to the information, after loading cash in an ATM at Dwarka Sector-1 when two bank officials came out of the ATM booth they found the cash van missing along with its driver and security man.

Thereafter, the officials informed the bank.

According to the source, the van had a total of Rs 1.52 crore but as per the information Rs 80 lakh was found missing.

The robbers allegedly hijacked the van along with the driver and security official. They took the vehicle to an abandoned place, where they beat the hostages and flee with the cash van leaving the duo on the spot.

The van was recovered at some distance from the spot.

The police have not issued any official information till the report was filed.

