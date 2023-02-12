In a major crime spree, a gang of robbers looted four ATM machines, located around 20 km from each other at various places on the Cuddalore-Chitoor road (NH 38) in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvannamalai district early on Sunday, police said.

The beat police personnel, who were on routine rounds, found the damaged ATMs and informed the police station. Of the four ATMs that were looted, two are located near the bus stand on the Thandrampattu main road and near Mariamman temple within Tiruvannamalai town.

The third is located near the railway station in Polur town and the fourth near the Government Boys high school in Kalasapakkam town.

Police said that the burglary would have happened after 2 am on Sunday and gas welding machines were used to cut open the chest and rob the ATM.

The suspects, according to the police, have set fire to all the ATMs after looting the money. The ATM of India One did not have any CCTV cameras while all three SBI ATMs were equipped with CCTV cameras.

The three SBI ATMs had money to the tune of Rs 30 lakh (Thandrampattu branch), Rs 33 lakh (Mariamman branch), and Rs 20 lakh (Polur town), while the fourth ATM in Kalasapakkam town had Rs 3 lakh.

