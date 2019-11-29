RS adjourned over Unnao rape victim being set ablaze

New Delhi, Dec 5 (IANS) The Rajya Sabha was adjourned on Thursday during Zero Hour after the Congress wanted discussions on the Unnao rape victim who was set ablaze earlier in the day by the accused.

The Congress members wanted deliberations over the issue but as the matter was not listed, Chairman of the House N. Venkaiah Naidu declined to allow discussion

Over this, opposition party members demanded discussion. Naidu tried to calm them but as no one was listening, he adjourned the House.

The 23-year-old woman was on Thursday morning set ablaze in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao by a group of men. The five men who had raped her in March, is suspected to be behind the latest attempt to kill her.

The rape accused and his friends took the woman outside her village and into the fields and doused her in petrol before setting her on fire.

–IANS

sk/ksk/