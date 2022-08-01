Amid opposition protests over different issues, Rajya Sabha proceedings on Monday were adjourned till 12 noon within minutes after the House assembled for the day at 11 a.m.

Opposition members protested against the arrest of Shiv Sena’s Rajya Sabha member Sajnay Raut by the ED and other issues like price hike.

As protests continued, the Upper House was adjourned even before papers could be laid.

Earlier after the arrest of Raut in a land scam case, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi gave suspension of a business notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 citing the Centre’s ‘misuse’ of investigative agencies for political agendas and detaining opposition leaders in a bid to silence them.

