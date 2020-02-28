RS adjourned till 2 p.m. amid ruckus

New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) Within minutes of the Rajya Sabha assembling for the day at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, it was adjourned till 2 p.m. amid ruckus.

Pandemonium broke out after members of the opposition shouted at Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur as he got up to lay papers on the table.

This happened after Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma gave suspension of Business Notice in the Upper House. CPI-M leader Elamaram Kareem and BSP MP Satish Mishra too gave suspension notices.

Before the House convened, Congress members protested inside the Parliament premise. They demanded the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his handling of the violence in northeast Delhi that killed at least 46 so far.

The clashes erupted after pro-CAA and anti-CAA protesters came face to face on February 23.

On Tuesday, the Prime Minister in the BJP parliamentary meeting said: “The nation is supreme and that development is our mantra.”

–IANS

abn/in