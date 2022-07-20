Proceedings in the Rajya Sabha were adjourned till 2 p.m. on Wednesday after the opposition continued to protest demanding a discussion on the price rise and other issues.

Leader of Opposition, Mallikarjun Kharge and other opposition members were demanding discussion under rule 267. Kharge said that inflation has affected everyone as prices of all essential food items, LGP and others have been increased.

As members continued to protest, Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu adjourned the House till 2 p.m.

At the start of the House proceedings, athlete P.T. Usha took oath as a Member of the Upper House. Earlier this month, the government nominated her and three others to the Rajya Sabha.

The Rajya Sabha has been witnessing protests by the opposition members since the start of the Monsoon Session on Monday. Opposition benches are demanding a discussion on GST rate hike, Agnipath scheme and other issues.

Naidu, presiding over his last session of his tenure, had said that 57 per cent of the sittings of the House were either fully or partly disrupted during the last 13 sessions of his tenure.

