RS adjourned twice amid uproar

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned twice for 15 minutes on Thursday following an uproar by the opposition members after being denied notices.

Seven Opposition members had given notices to the chairman on various issues, but were not allowed. In reaction, the opposition members indulged in sloganeering and the House was adjourned twice, first from 11.12 a.m. for 15 minutes and second time from 11.35 a.m. to 11.50 a.m.

Trinamool Congress member Derek O’ Brien said, “There are at least three instances where rule 267 suspension of business notices have been allowed, including on Demonetisation.”

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also insisted on her notice, and Congress MP Pramod Tiwari too referred to the rule 267 but to no avail.

Leader of the House, Piyush Goyal said the members have been making erroneous allegations and that should be looked into. He was referring to the statement of AAP leader Sanjay Singh alleging that 3000 political leaders have been raided.

Shiv Sena MP (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Priyanka Chaturvedi had given a suspension of business notice under Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha to discuss “the subversion of independence of institutions like the ED, IT, CBI, EC, CVC and CIC.” AAP’s Raghav Chaddha had moved a suspension notice on alleged interference in the judicial appointments.

20221215-120204

