INDIA

RS Chairman refers alleged breach of privilege by members to privilege committee

NewsWire
0
0

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday referred to the privilege commitee to examine an alleged breach of privilege by 12 members of the Upper House arising out of non-adherence to the directions of the Chair vis-a-vis repeated submission of identical notices under Rule 267.

A Rajya Sabha bulletin said, “Members are informed that the Chairman of Rajya Sabha has referred a question of alleged breach of privilege arising out of non-adherence to the directions of the Chair vis-a-vis repeated submission of identical notices under Rule 267 by Sanjay Singh, Member, Rajya Sabha, under Rule 203 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) to the Committee of Privileges for examination, investigation and report.”

The matter refers to the alleged conduct by some members during the Budget Session.

Rajya Sabha has referred the question of alleged breach of privilege out of gross disorderly conduct displayed by the members.

The members include Sanjay Singh, Shaktisinh Gohil, Sushil Kumar Gupta, Sandeep Kumar Pathak, Naranbhai J. Rathwa, Syed Nasir Hussain, Kumar Ketkar, Imran Pratapgarhi, L. Hanumanthaiah, Shrimati Phulo Devi Netam, Jebi Mather Hisham and Ranjeet Ranjan.

It’s said that their conduct in the Rajya Sabha was in violation of the rules and etiquette of the Upper House as they repeatedly entered the well of the Council, raised slogans and persistently and wilfully obstructed the proceedings of the House.

20230220-225003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan’: Pooja Kava on why the...

    ‘Day-light robbery’, Siddaramaiah slams disinvestment of banks

    Mamata criticises DVC for releasing water without informing state

    UP Police to recruit sportspersons