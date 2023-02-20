Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday referred to the privilege commitee to examine an alleged breach of privilege by 12 members of the Upper House arising out of non-adherence to the directions of the Chair vis-a-vis repeated submission of identical notices under Rule 267.

A Rajya Sabha bulletin said, “Members are informed that the Chairman of Rajya Sabha has referred a question of alleged breach of privilege arising out of non-adherence to the directions of the Chair vis-a-vis repeated submission of identical notices under Rule 267 by Sanjay Singh, Member, Rajya Sabha, under Rule 203 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) to the Committee of Privileges for examination, investigation and report.”

The matter refers to the alleged conduct by some members during the Budget Session.

Rajya Sabha has referred the question of alleged breach of privilege out of gross disorderly conduct displayed by the members.

The members include Sanjay Singh, Shaktisinh Gohil, Sushil Kumar Gupta, Sandeep Kumar Pathak, Naranbhai J. Rathwa, Syed Nasir Hussain, Kumar Ketkar, Imran Pratapgarhi, L. Hanumanthaiah, Shrimati Phulo Devi Netam, Jebi Mather Hisham and Ranjeet Ranjan.

It’s said that their conduct in the Rajya Sabha was in violation of the rules and etiquette of the Upper House as they repeatedly entered the well of the Council, raised slogans and persistently and wilfully obstructed the proceedings of the House.

20230220-225003