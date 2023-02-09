Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday rejected the suspension notice given under rule 267 by Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh and Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s K. Keshav Rao, following which the AAP staged a walkout.

Sanjay Singh said all the notices were rejected and alleged that the government was stalling the discussion on Adani row.

He had demanded suspension of business under rule 267 on Wednesday too, but the notice was rejected by the chair after which the AAP staged a walkout.

The notice said that the public sector banks and LIC have lost money in the Adani Group case after the Hindenburg report surfaced.

On Wednesday, Mallikarjun Kharge, the Leader of Opposition, attacked the Central government over the demand for a probe by the joint parliamentary committee in the Adani case even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seated in the House.

Kharge said, “There should be a joint parliamentary committee probe in the Adani row… when the government is not afraid of anything then constitute a JPC.”

20230209-112203