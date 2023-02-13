INDIA

RS chairman upset over Kharge’s allegation

NewsWire
Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar on Monday was upset over Mallikarjun Kharge for alleging that the government was putting pressure on the chair.

Kharge was speaking about the suspension of Congress MP Rajani Patil and expunction of his part of speech by the chair during motion of thanks on President’s Address.

“LoP, you’ve indicated in so many words that the Chair is acting under pressure. These words are expunged. You are forfeiting your right to hold the floor of the House… every time you are saying that the Chair is acting under pressure,” Dhankhar said.

The House was adjourned briefly as the opposition members rushed to the well of the House and the chairman warned them by calling their names, including Raghav Chaddha, Sanjay Singh, Imran Pratapgarhi, Shaktisinh Gohil, Sandeep Pathak and Kumar Ketkar.

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

