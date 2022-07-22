The Rajya Sabha on Friday debated a private member’s bill ‘The Right To Health Bill, 2021’ moved by RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha. Chairman Venkaiah Naidu said that he was glad that the Rajya Sabha today held an insightful debate on a private member’s bill.

Jha moved the bill to make health a fundamental right for all citizens and to ensure equitable access and maintenance of a standard of physical and mental health conducive to living a life of dignity.

After the House adjourned for the day, Rajya Sabha chairman Naidu tweeted, “Glad that Rajya Sabha today held an insightful debate on a Private Member’s Bill on Right to Health. 10 members spoke. On the last day of first week of monsoon session today, full Question Hour was taken up. First four days were lost due to disruptions.” Naidu hoped that the House will function smoothly from next week onwards.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal MP appealed to the Union government to hold a discussion on the ‘Right to Health’ as death doesn’t consider voting patterns. Jha noted that commitment to public health is extremely important and mentioned that the country needs a Covid memorial to act as a reminder of lives lost and mistakes made during the pandemic.

Participating in the discussion on the Bill, BJP member Rakesh Sinha said that India will have three doctors for every 1,000 people by 2025. Taking a dig at the Opposition Sinha said that slogans don’t bring change in a society, fundamental reforms are needed.

Congress member Indu Bala Goswami hit out at the Centre over Covid mismanagement.

Supporting the Bill, K Keshava Rao of the TRS said that health is indeed a serious subject. NCP MP Fauzia Khan said that expenditure needs to be increased on health and urged the government to pay attention to the exploitation by hospitals during the pandemic. She also urged the government to allocate funds to help patients with rare diseases.

