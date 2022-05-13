The Rajya Sabha polls in Rajasthan will be held on June 10 as four seats are going vacant in the state in July.

The notification for the election will be issued on May 24 while the last date for nominations is May 31.

The date of nomination scrutiny will be June 1 and the last date for withdrawal of nominations will be June 3.

Voting for all 57 seats (across India where Rajya Sabha polls are being held) will be held on June 10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The counting of votes will start on June 10 at 5 p.m. and then the results will be declared.

Out of 10 seats in Rajasthan, 4 seats will go vacant on July 4. BJP’s Om Prakash Mathur, KJ Alphons, Ramkumar Verma and Harshvardhan Singh are elected candidates.

Meanwhile, going with the Congress majority in the state, the party seems to be getting a clear victory on 2 of these 4 seats while the BJP is sure to bag one seat.

However, there will be a tough fight for the fourth seat. Sources said that the ruling Congress is working on a strategy to win this seat through its allies and independent MLAs.

Currently, former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, Congress’ veteran leader KC Venugopal and Neeraj Dangi from Rajasthan are 3 Congress Rajya Sabha MPs from the state. The remaining 3 Rajya Sabha MPs of BJP are Dr. Kirodi Lal Meena, Bhupendra Yadav and Rajendra Gehlot.

Earlier, all 10 Rajya Sabha seats were with the BJP. However, in 2019, Manmohan Singh came in as Rajya Sabha MP while KC Venugopal and Neeraj Dangi won the elections in 2020, increasing Congress tally from zero to three.

Now, after the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections, the seats of Congress will increase further, opined the party workers.

20220513-214402