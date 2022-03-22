INDIA

RS expresses grief over Chinese plane crash

By NewsWire
0
0

The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday expressed grief over the crash of a China Eastern Airlines plane, which had 132 people on board.

Soon after the House assembled at 11 a.m., Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu informed the House about the crash that took place on Monday in China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, after which the members observed silence as a mark of respect.

“This House joins me in expressing our heartfelt condolences as well as deep sympathy and sorrow on the losses suffered by the people of China and conveys India’s stand of solidarity with them in their hour of grief,” he said.

The China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737 aircraft, which departed from Kunming and was bound for Guangzhou, crashed into a mountainous area near the Molang village in Tengxian County on Monday, causing a massive mountain fire.

There were 123 passengers and nine crew members on board.

Neither the Chinese government or the airlines have confirmed the exact number of casualties yet.

20220322-143604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Veteran CPI leader Pandian passes away

BJP rues EPS did not seal deal with AMMK in Assembly...

Rescuer always greater than one who kills: Rahul on Police at...

Rejig in Trinamool: Abhishek given more responsibility in party