RS likely to discuss working of Labour & Employment Ministry

The Rajya Sabha is likely to discuss the working of the Ministry of Labour and Employment on Tuesday.

The Upper House of Parliament will also continue further discussion on the Ministry of Railways, which was raised by MP Prasanna Acharya last week.

Reports related to the parliamentary standing committees of Commerce, Energy, Finance and others will be tabled by Union Ministers Rao Inderjit Singh, Pankaj Chaudhary, Bhagwanth Khuba, Dharati Pawar, Shantanu Thakur and Munjapara Mahendrabhai.

Also on Tuesday, the Rajya Sabha has also included the 2022-23 Jammu and Kashmir budget in the list of business.

