The Rajya Sabha is likely to discuss the working of the Union ministry of labour and employment on Wednesday.

The Upper House will also further discuss ‘The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Amendment) Bil’ moved by Union Minister Arjun Munda on Tuesday.

Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya is to move the motion for the election of one member from amongst the MPs of the House to be a member of the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, Puducherry in the vacancy caused therein due to the retirement of N. Gokul.

The Upper House will continue the discussion on the Bill seeking to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order, 1950 to omit Bhogta community from the list of Scheduled Castes and the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950 for inclusion of certain communities in the lists of Scheduled Tribes in relation to Jharkhand.

Union Minister Ajay Kumar to make a Statement regarding the status of implementation of recommendations/observations contained in the 230th Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs on “Atrocities and Crimes against Women and Children”.

Suresh Gopi and Jawahar Sircar will lay a copy of the “36th report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology (2021-22) on Action Taken by the government on the Observations/Recommendations of the Committee contained in their 21st Report (17th Lok Sabha) on ‘India’s preparedness for 5G’ relating to the Ministry of Communications (Department of Telecommunications)”.

