The state BJP Core Committee is set to meet here on Saturday to discuss the forthcoming Legislative Council and Rajya Sabha elections, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said while speaking to the mediapersons at his residence.

“We discussed other issues during the meeting with BJP State President Nalin Kumar Kateel on Thursday. The issues related to Council and Rajya Sabha elections would be discussed in detail at the Core Committee meeting,” Bommai said on Friday.

Regarding the reservation for the Backward Classes in the Local Bodies election, Bommai said, “The BBMP election issue is being heard by the Supreme Court. Reservation has to be provided for Backward Classes in Taluk and Zila Panchayat elections legally and in accordance with the Constitution.

A Commission has been constituted in this regard. We have requested for more time to get the Commission submit its report or allow for conducting the elections as per the earlier reservation system. It is almost likely to get the nod,” Bommai said.

The Rajya Sabha elections from the state legislature for four seats will be held on June 10. Tenure of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, BJP Rajya Sabha member K.C. Rammurthy, former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh of the Congress, who was elected from Karnataka will end on June 6. One Rajya Sabha seat was lying vacant after the demise of former Union Minister and Congress veteran leader Oscar Fernandes.

Going by the numbers in the state legislature, ruling BJP could bag two Rajya Sabha seats and the Congress could win one seat easily. The national parties need the support of JD(S) for another seat. Sources said that the BJP was contemplating fielding JD(S) supported candidates through the party to win three among 4 seats.

The selection of Niramala Sitharaman is assured and the BJP is yet to decide on another candidate. Jairam Ramesh will be the most probable candidate from the Congress.

The elections to the seven Legislative Council seats are going to be held on June 3 and another four seats would be held on June 13.

20220513-160003