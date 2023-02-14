Rajya Sabha MP Parimal Nathwani has demanded an impartial investigation into Dr. Atul Chug’s suicide case.

Dr. Chug committed suicide by hanging at his hospital on Sunday morning, and a complaint was filed late that evening, after his son arrived in the town.

“Suicide & the suicidal note by Dr. Atul Chug has not only left the family in grief and stricken but also profound fear,” Nathwani tweeted on Tuesday morning. “We hope that police deal with the family in humility and bring out the truth without heeding to any pressure.”

On Monday, while addressing the media, in-charge Deputy Superintendent of Police M.U. Masi told the media, “We have found a suicide note, in which two names are mentioned and there is mention of financial transactions, but we have to get it verified and certified by the FSL team, that the suicide note is written by late Dr. Chug.”

The officer had refused to divulge details about the persons named in the suicide note.

The family has alleged that Dr. Chug had some financial transactions with one Naran Chudasama, because of which he was under pressure. The family members have also claimed that Dr. Chug had witnessed many ups and downs in his life, and there was no question of him committing suicide because of any social reason or family issue.

