INDIA

RS MP demands fair probe in Gujarat doctor’s suicide

NewsWire
0
0

Rajya Sabha MP Parimal Nathwani has demanded an impartial investigation into Dr. Atul Chug’s suicide case.

Dr. Chug committed suicide by hanging at his hospital on Sunday morning, and a complaint was filed late that evening, after his son arrived in the town.

“Suicide & the suicidal note by Dr. Atul Chug has not only left the family in grief and stricken but also profound fear,” Nathwani tweeted on Tuesday morning. “We hope that police deal with the family in humility and bring out the truth without heeding to any pressure.”

On Monday, while addressing the media, in-charge Deputy Superintendent of Police M.U. Masi told the media, “We have found a suicide note, in which two names are mentioned and there is mention of financial transactions, but we have to get it verified and certified by the FSL team, that the suicide note is written by late Dr. Chug.”

The officer had refused to divulge details about the persons named in the suicide note.

The family has alleged that Dr. Chug had some financial transactions with one Naran Chudasama, because of which he was under pressure. The family members have also claimed that Dr. Chug had witnessed many ups and downs in his life, and there was no question of him committing suicide because of any social reason or family issue.

20230214-125804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IND v SA, 4th T20I: Avesh, Karthik, Hardik star in India’s...

    Kallakurichi violence: Stalin directs DGP, Home Secy to visit the spot

    Delhi shocker: Mother killed infant daughter, hid body inside microwave

    Pop band Vengaboys arrives in Mumbai, all set to rock the...