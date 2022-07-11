Wildlife enthusiast and Rajya Sabha member Parimal Nathwani has produced a 12-episode series, ‘The Pride Kingdom’, which gives a stunning insider account of the lives of lions in Gir.

“It’s fascinating to see how the only two identical twin Asiatic lions, the ‘Bhuriya Brothers’, the protagonists of the story, go about taking control of their territory,” a statement from Nathwani’s office said on Monday.

The series, filmed in Gujarat’s Gir forest in a span of few weeks, captures myriads of moods of this majestic animal and also the dread in both leopard and other animals in one episode, demonstrating how the lion is the ruler of the jungle.

Capturing the untold stories of the Asiatic lions and their only abode Gir, the series discusses the behaviour of lions and their interaction with humans.

“It emphasises the raising of the young cubs and the training given to them to hunt by the queen of Gir. Additionally, it demonstrates how the lioness puts her life in danger to defend her cubs, serving as the ideal mother and role model. It also highlights the unique ‘Lion Hospital’, a facility built with cutting-edge amenities to care for the majestic animal,” the statement said.

Talking about the documentary, Nathwani, Director (Corporate Affairs) at Reliance Industries Limited, said, “I have been visiting Gir for more than 35 years on a regular basis. What attracts me is the royal nature of Asiatic lions.

“Gir is the only abode of Asiatic lions globally. Though thousands of tourists visit Gir every year, it has still not got enough attention at the national and international levels. The aim of this documentary is to tell the untold stories of Asiatic lions in Gir.”

Nathwani said he tried to discover the wonders of nature and wildlife, and this series shows how Gir is the ideal habitat for lions. He has been taking up various issues to protect the lions of Gir forest with the help of forest officials, trackers, maldharis, and the people of the area.

The Central government has already approved a Rs 1,000 crore fund for Project Lion, to be allotted by December 2022.

During his visit to the Gir National Park in May, Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav had asked the state forest department officials to prepare a roadmap that can sustain lions’ habitat for the next 25 years.

The series will be available on different platforms like Jio, YouTube etc., the statement said.

