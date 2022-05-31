Eight BJP candidates on Tuesday filed their nominations for the Rajya Sabha biennial elections.

The BJP nominees were accompanied by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, state president Swatantra Dev Singh and two deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, when they filed their papers at the Vidhan Bhawan.

The BJP candidates, who filed their nomination papers on Tuesday, include Laxmikant Bajpai, Dr Radha Mohan Das Agarwal, Surendra Nagar, Babu Ram Nishad, Sangeeta Yadav, Darshana Singh, Dr K. Laxman and Mithilesh Kumar.

The BJP had fielded eight candidates and the Samajwadi Party has fielded three candidates, including Kapil Sibal as independent and RLD president Jayant Chaudhary.

Since there are 11 seats and only as many candidates have filed their nomination papers, the state is set for unanimous elections for the Rajya Sabha.

