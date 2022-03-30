Amid apprehension of cross voting, the Congress and the AIUDF leaders, a day ahead of election to two Rajya Sabha seats in Assam, the Opposition leaders on Wednesday asserted that their combined candidate Ripun Bora (Congress) would “win comfortably”.

The two seats in the BJP-ruled Assam are currently held by Bora and Ranee Narah of the Congress.

The Opposition parties, considering their strength in the 126-member assembly, expect to win in one of the two seats.

Congress has 27 MLAs while its renewed ally All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has 15 members and one from the CPI-M and one Raijor Dal legislator.

Out of Congress’ 27 MLAs, one suspended MLA Sashi Kanta Das reportedly promised to support the rival BJP candidates for the upper house elections.

The stand of another Congress MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed who is also under suspension is not yet cleared.

Opposition leader Debabrata Saikia (Congress) accompanied by Bora and other leaders claimed that the opposition parties have the support of 43 MLAs and their candidate would win.

Raijor Dal MLA and peasant leader Akhil Gogoi, who was also present at the media briefing, confidently said that Bora would certainly win and defeat the conspiracy of the ruling parties.

A section of Congress and AIUDF leaders on Tuesday criticised each other alleging each other of having no control over MLAs and they apprehend cross voting.

The ruling BJP has nominated Pabitra Margherita as its candidate for one Rajya Sabha seat while its ally United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) has fielded Rwngwra Narzary for the second seat.

Narzary is the president of UPPL, which has seven members in the house.

Assam Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma last week after meeting suspended Congress MLA Sashi Kanta Das, claimed several opposition MLAs are keen to support the BJP.

