The Rajasthan government on Thursday ordered suspension of internet services in the Amer area of Jaipur district, where Congress MLAs have been put up after they returned from Udaipur where they were lodged fearing horse-trading ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections scheduled on Friday.

According to the orders issued by Jaipur Divisional Commissioner Vikas Sitaramji Bhale, “In view of the security of the Congress MLAs and the Independent MLAs supported by the party who are staying at Hotel Leela in Amer, the administration has issued an order to suspend internet services in the Amer area. As per official sources, there is threat to the esteemed guests staying in Amer.”

“Internet services shall remain suspended in the entire Amer tehsil from 7 pm on Thursday to 12 noon on Friday,” the order said.

The order said that the security of the MLAs is a major reason for suspending internet services.

Four Rajya Sabha seats will go to the polls in Rajasthan on Friday.

Congress MLAs, who were lodged at an Udaipur hotel for over a week, were brought to Jaipur on Thursday for the voting scheduled on Friday. They have been accommodated at Hotel Leela in Amer.

Meanwhile, sharing the order on his Twitter handle, state BJP chief Satish Poonia said, “Internet shutdown in Amer due to fear of paper leak.”

20220609-234631

