Rajya Sabha Secretary General P.C. Mody’s tenure has been extended till December 31, 2024, an official said on Saturday.

According to a notification issued by the Rajya Sabha Secretariat on Saturday, Mody’s tenure has been extended up to December 31, 2024 on the existing terms and conditions, as per the directions of the Chairman of the Upper House.

Mody, who is a retired IRS officer, had been appointed as Rajya Sabha Secretary General in November 2021.

He was earlier chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).

