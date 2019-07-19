RS supports private member resolution for Farmers’ Commission

New Delhi, July 19 (IANS) A BJP parliamentarian’s private resolution to set up National Farmers’s Commission with Constitutional status on Friday got support from members across political parties in the Rajya Sabha.

The resolution moved by Vijay Pal Singh Tomar seeks to resolve problems being faced by the farmers and hike in funds provided to the farmers as Kisan Samman Nidhi from Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000 per year. The resolution also provided for Bharat Ratna for farmers for their contribution to the society.

Initiating the debate on the resolution, Tomar said that India is primarily an agrarian-based economy with more than 55 per cent population engaged in farming. Besides, there are 15 per cent people who are engaged in allied sectors. Thus, there are 70 per cent population dependent on farm sector.

The resolution sought to fix a limit for the crop loan disbursed at 4 per cent interest on Kisan Credit Cards as per the paying capacity of the farmers and keep agriculture equipments outside the ambit of the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Besides, leaders of main opposition Congress, other parties like Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) and YSRCP supported the resolution.

