INDIA

RS to continue discussions on Finance Bill 2022

The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday will continue discussions on the ‘Finance Bill 2022’ and ‘Appropriation Bill, 2022’ moved by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman the previous day.

The two the bills were moved for consideration and also for it to be returned.

“The Bill to authorise payment and appropriation of certain sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of India for the services of the financial year 2022-23, as passed by Lok Sabha, be taken into consideration,” said the Rajya Sabha business list.

Regarding the Finance Bill, the list said: “That the Bill to give effect to the financial proposals of the Central Government for the financial year 2022-23, as passed by Lok Sabha, be taken into consideration.”

MPs Naresh Bansal and Vivek Thakur will lay on the table, a copy each (in English and Hindi) of the statements showing further action taken by the Centre on the observations, recommendations of the department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Labour, Textiles and Skill Development, contained in the different reports.

Union Ministers Rao Inderjit Singh, Shripad Yessor Naik, Krishan Pal, Pankaj chaudhary, Rameshwar Teli, Bhagwant Khuba, Bhagwat Karad, Bharati Pravin Pawar, Shantanu Thakur and Munjapara Mahendrabhai will lay papers related to different Ministries.

