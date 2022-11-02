INDIASPORTS

RSPB, Maharashtra win team trophies in Khelo India women’s weightlifting tournament

Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) bagged the winners team trophy in the senior women’s category, while Maharashtra grabbed the winners team trophies in the Junior women’s and youth girls category in Phase 2 of the Khelo India Women’s Weightlifting tournament here on Wednesday.

Multiple National records have been created during the tournament which ended here on Wednesday. The tournament took place across the Senior, Junior and Youth age categories.

The tournament saw participation from weightlifters who are a part of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme as well as the Khelo India scholarship scheme. The National Records were created by Akanksha Vyavahare, Bhawana, Martina Devi, Yogita Khedkar and Kalpana Yadav.

The three best lifters in the tournament on the basis of points were the following: Komal Johar (Senior Women), Sanju Devi (Junior Women) and Akanksha Vyavahare (Youth Girls).

The total amount of support put forward by the Govt of India to conduct the Khelo India league across all editions is Rs 1.88 Crore, which includes a total cash prize of Rs 48.3 Lakh to the top 8 ranked weightlifters across 10 weight categories in all age groups.

NRs created:

Youth: 40kg – Akanksha Vyavahare (Snatch: 60kg, C&J: 71kg, Total: 131kg); 64kg – Bhawana (Snatch: 88kg, C&J: 113kg, Total: 201kg); +81kg – Martina Devi (Snatch: 83kg, Total: 191kg);

Junior: 64kg – Bhawana (Snatch: 88kg, C&J: 113kg, Total: 201kg); 81kg – Kalpana Yadav (Snatch: 90kg, Total: 201kg); 87kg – Yogita Khedkar (Snatch: 78kg, C&J: 105kg, Total: 183kg); +87kg – Martina Devi (Total: 191kg).

