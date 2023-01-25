INDIALIFESTYLE

RSS’ ‘Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha’ to be held in Sonipat

The annual meeting of the ‘Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha’ of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will be held in Haryana’s Sonipat from March 12-14, RSS leader Sunil Ambekar said on Wednesday.

The RSS Pratinidhi Sabha is the highest decision-making body of the organisation and its meeting is generally held in March annually.

In the meeting to be chaired by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, along with the senior leaders of the RSS will participate.

The general secretaries of various organisations associated with the RSS, including the BJP, will also take part in the meeting.

According to sources, along with reviewing the work and programmes of the last year, a plan for the coming year would be prepared at the meeting. Besides, discussions on some of the key current issues are also likely to be held.

The upcoming meeting is being considered an important one in view of the upcoming Assembly elections in nine states of the country.

