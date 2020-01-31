RSS alarmed at shrinking SC/ST, minority base

Bhopal, Feb 7 (IANS) The RSS leadership is alarmed at the rapid disillusionment of the tribal supporters of the Sangh Parivar in recent times and has asked its cadre to take early remedial steps in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. On Thursday, the RSS leadership asked its workers to spread out among targeted groups and show results.

The top leadership of the parivar took stock of the its shrinking base in the two key states where it ruled for 15 years.

One of the key take-ways from the three-day deliberations of the Sangh affiliates is the resolve to revive their connect with the rural voters. The leadership, however, seemed to be stating the obvious. The IANS had analysed the BJP’s losses during Assembly elections and subsequent by-elections in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Congress’ victory in Chitrakot and Dantewada Assembly bypolls in Chhattisgarh in a span of a month in underlined the trend.

BJP has been wiped out of the Tribal divisions of Sarguja and Bastar. The bypoll to Chitrakot was caused by the resignation of Congress MLA Deepak Bais who was elected to the Lok Sabha from Bastar. BJP had nurtured the tribal region of Bastar since the 1970s in its avatar as Jana Sangh. RSS had formed Vanwasi Kalyan Parishad to sow seeds for the party’s growth.

Formation of Chhattisgarh was partly aimed at realising the RSS plans to gain power in the new state. It succeeded with Ajit Jogi’s failure to make the most of the first term as Chief Minister. BJP’s 15-year rule marked spectacular growth in the urban Chhattisgarh but the Raman Singh government mostly used its anti-Maoist plans to eliminate political adversaries. By joining hands with discredited leaders like Ajit Jogi BJP handed the advantage to Congress.

Now all 12 seats in the Maoist-infested Bastar division are held by the Congress, keeping to the party’s slogan of “BJP-mukt Bastar”. In Madhya Pradesh too the BJP’s defeat in Jhabua Ratlam region.

The Sangh is also concerned over the shrinking ground among the Dalits and has asked the affiliates to cultivate them through a fresh outreach. The BJP might launch a campaign to counter the growing influence of Bhim Sena leader Chandrashekhar Azad. One of the suggestions was to install statues of Babasaheb Ambedkar and publish calendars.

The Sangh has also reacted to the sudden change of heart among the Muslim members of the minority cells in BJP. Numerous resignations have forced the RSS to take notice. The leadership is learnt to have told the BJP to groom the community again in a state like Madhya Pradesh where there is a sizeable minority vote. One RSS functionary claimed there were thousands of Muslim students in the Saraswati Shishu Mandirs that are run by the RSS. They will be mobilised to reclaim the place in the community.

All 33 affiliate organisations of RSS will reach out to the people during the next three months to build a favourable mindset on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and convince all those opposed to it whoever is in opposition, will talk to them about positive side of the CAA and remove all misgivings.

Bhagwat asked all related organisations including Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, Vidyabharati, Shiksha Bharti to devote their time to this task.

