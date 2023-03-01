The annual meeting of Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS), the highest decision-making body of RSS, will be held in Haryana’s Panipat district from March 12-14.

The meeting will review organisation’s activities of the past year and also chalk out strategies and plan of action for the next year. It would discuss ‘Karyakarta Nirman’ and their training, as well as planning and organisation of RSS Shiksha Vargs (annual camps).

The ABPS would discuss centenary-year expansion plan, current situation in the country, and pass resolutions on important issues.

RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, Sarkaryawah Dattatreya Hosabale and all Sah-karyawahs will grace the meeting. About 1,400 karyakartas (activists) from all states across the nation are expected to participate in the meeting.

20230301-165805