INDIA

RSS annual meet in Haryana from March 12-14

NewsWire
0
0

The annual meeting of Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS), the highest decision-making body of RSS, will be held in Haryana’s Panipat district from March 12-14.

The meeting will review organisation’s activities of the past year and also chalk out strategies and plan of action for the next year. It would discuss ‘Karyakarta Nirman’ and their training, as well as planning and organisation of RSS Shiksha Vargs (annual camps).

The ABPS would discuss centenary-year expansion plan, current situation in the country, and pass resolutions on important issues.

RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, Sarkaryawah Dattatreya Hosabale and all Sah-karyawahs will grace the meeting. About 1,400 karyakartas (activists) from all states across the nation are expected to participate in the meeting.

20230301-165805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    RWAs will be councillors of their areas, BJP’s non-cooperation nixed Mohalla...

    Centre gives Rs 2,479 cr grant to J’khand under Jal Jeevan...

    ‘Deaf-mute’ woman raped in Delhi

    Monsoon glow up: TV actresses share beauty secrets that keep them...