INDIA

RSS, BJP carrying hatred politics to defeat me, says Siddaramaiah

NewsWire
0
0

Karnataka Opposition leader Siddaramaiah stated on Saturday that RSS and BJP are indulged in hatred politics against him and want to defeat him at any cost. “BJP is carrying politics of hatred in Varuna constituency,” he charged.

Speaking to reporters during his campaigning in Varuna constituency, Siddaramaiah stated that he does not have any personal enmity with BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santhosh.

“I have been contesting from the region since 1978. Before the Varuna constituency was carved out, I represented this region. People are telling me everyday to remain confident. BJP is carrying out politics of hatred in Varuna. RSS and BJP bent on defeating me. However, the voters here are going to ensure my victory,” he said.

Reacting to BJP Lok Sabha member Pratap Simha’s comment that uncertainty is haunting Siddaramaiah on his chances of victory, he asked how is he connected to Varuna constituency? He further reacted to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s similar observation that Bommai should be more bothered about his victory.

BJP has fielded Minister for Housing V. Somanna – a strong Lingayat leader, from Varuna constituency. A tight contest is on the cards in Varuna and Siddaramaiah had to step out for campaigning here amid aggressive campaigning by the BJP.

20230422-182804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Hindus, Muslims come together in celebrating Durga Puja in Assam’s Sivasagar

    NHA discusses ways to strengthen digital health ecosystem

    Rural UP women to get education on financial management

    Hearing continues in Guj HC on petitions challenging Prohibition Act