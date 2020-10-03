RSS Chief Bhagwat on two-day Jaipur visit

Jaipur, Oct 3 (IANS) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat is on a two-day visit to Jaipur, where he will hold a series of meetings with RSS workers.

He reached Jaipur on Friday night and will interact with the swayamsevaks (volunteers) of the Sangh in small groups for two days from Saturday, adhering to the Covid-19 protocols.

A meeting of the Prant (state)-level Executive is scheduled to take place for two days at Seva Sadan. In the first meeting on October 3, the swayamsevaks of all ‘Karya Vibhags’ (departments) will be present and on October 4, the swayamsevaks from various initiatives like environment, social harmony, Gau Samvardhan, etc., will join the meeting.

The main subject of discussion will be the ‘consistent hard work of the Sangh workers without any self-interest with the help of several social and Dharmik institutions’. The other important issues likely to be taken up include the service for labourers, nomadic people, self-employment consultation programmes, join RSS programme, planning with regard to the engagement of new members who have recently joined the Sangh, e-Shakhas, Parivar-Shakhas, online meetings, festivals and several other programmes.

Bhagwat will leave for Kota on October 5. On October 6, he will attend an online conference on the Facebook page of the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh on the occasion of the 100th birth anniversary of Dattopant Thengadi, the founder of the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, Bharatiya Kisan Sangh and Swadeshi Jagran Manch. Nearly 10,000 activists of ‘gram-units’ of Chittor Prant (Kota, Udaipur and Ajmer) will participate in this virtual programme.

–IANS

