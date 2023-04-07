RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday said that India will become a world leader only when the whole of the country is perfect and healthy.

“We have to make every part of the society strong and the whole world a family while following the spirit of service. This is possible only when the work of service becomes a society-wide campaign. We have to make such an effort,” he said at the inauguration ceremony of the three-day RSS-affiliated National Sewa Bharti’s Seva Sangam at Keshav Vidyapeeth, Jamdoli here.

Bhagwat said that people should put an end to their challenges and problems and present an example of devotion, knowledge and action to the whole world. “At the same time, the gentlemen who serve should move together as a group. With this we will be able to achieve our goal easily.”

He said that the spirit of service is sensitive. “Although there is sensation in animals other than humans and it is often reflected, the sense of action in sensation is limited to humans only,” he said. Referring to the ongoing meetings of the G-20, he said that compassion should be the basis of international relations as well.

The RSS chief also said that our ultimate aim should be to make everyone like us through service. With this spirit, every part of the society will be self-reliant and no one will remain backward or weak in the country.

Piramal Group Chairman Ajay Piramal said that his organisation is also engaged in service works based on Bhagavad Gita. He also quoted a couplet of Saint Rahim.

Seer Balayogi Umesh Nath Maharaj emphasised on social harmony along with service work, saying that we have to bring the underprivileged society closer to us by taking forward our eternal tradition.

Earlier, industrialist Narseeram Kularia gave the welcome address. National Service Bharati President Pannalal Bhansali gave the vote of thanks. The programme was coordinated by Rashtriya Seva Bharti General Secretary Renu Pathak.

On this occasion, the guests inaugurated the Seva Sadhana magazine.

RSS leaders Dattatreya Hosabale, Suresh ‘Bhaiyyaji’ Joshi, Mukund C.R., Mahamandaleshwar Paramhans Swami Maheshwaranand and Vishwa Jagruti Mission founder Acharya Sudhanshu Maharaj were present along with prominent saints and people associated with service works.

