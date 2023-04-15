Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday emphasised the importance of sharing India’s traditional knowledge with the world during an event at Gujarat University in Ahmedabad.

During his address, Bhagwat said that India’s formation was intended for global welfare, and as the country’s strength and prestige grow, its duty is to share its wisdom with others.

The RSS Chief added, “Our nation was formed because of the penance of our forefathers, who wanted the world’s welfare. That is why it is our duty to share knowledge. We should first see what existed in the past, then relearn it and present a holistic form of knowledge to the world on the basis of the Indian knowledge tradition relevant to the country, time and situation.”

The event marked the inauguration of 1,051 volumes on the traditional Indian knowledge system and related topics, produced by Punarutthan Vidyapeeth, an Ahmedabad-based and RSS-affiliated think-tank.

Bhagwat encouraged Indians to engage in research and present a holistic form of knowledge to the world based on the Indian knowledge tradition relevant to the country, time, and situation.

The RSS leader acknowledged that many people harbour doubts and disbelief about traditional Indian knowledge, and he urged Indians to educate themselves first before attempting to enlighten others. He also highlighted the need to assess existing knowledge systems and find new levels of knowledge to offer the world.

He praised the global recognition of Indian medical practices such as Ayurveda and yoga, but criticised the attempts to patent certain aspects of these disciplines. He emphasised that knowledge should be for all, not limited by birth, caste, nation, language or region.

According to Bhagwat, in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, the world needs a fresh perspective, and India should be the one to provide it. He also distinguished between “Vigyan” (science) and “Gyan” (knowledge), applauding the New Education Policy (NEP) for its transformative vision.

The RSS Chief concluded by warning that while science may bring humanity closer to catastrophe, true knowledge resides within individuals and their inclinations, transcending science itself.

