INDIA

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat visits mosque, meets Umer Ilyasi of Imam foundation

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has met Umer Ahmed Ilyasi at the Kasturba Gandhi Marg mosque in the national capital.

RSS’s Sunil Ambekar said it was a part of the continuous dialogue with the people.

The meeting comes on the heels of Bhagwat interacting with a group of intellectuals from the Muslim community.

In August, a five-member delegation met Bhagwat, and the meeting lasted for more than an hour. During the meeting the atmosphere in the country and measures to strengthen communal harmony were discussed in detail.

Former Chief Election Commissioner S.Y. Quraishi, who was among the Muslim intellectuals who met Bhagwat, told IANS that he had sought an appointment with the Sangh chief regarding the communal atmosphere in the country. Following which the RSS chief met the delegation in Delhi.

Speaking to IANS, Quraishi further said that both the sides (the delegation and the RSS chief) were unanimous that without strengthening the harmony between the communities, the country can neither be strong nor it can make progress. He said that in the meeting it was also agreed that all the parties should work to convince and motivate their people to strengthen the communal harmony in the country.

Besides Quraishi, other members of the delegation included former Lt. Governor of Delhi Najeeb Jung, former Vice Chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University Lt. Gen. (Retd) Zameeruddin Shah, former MP Shahid Siddiqui and industrialist and philanthropist Saeed Sherwani.

