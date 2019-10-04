RSS claims worker, wife & son killed in Bengal

Kolkata, Oct 10 (IANS) Three members of a family, including an 8-year-old child, was found killed in the Jiaganj area of West Bengal’s Mursidabad district. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has claimed that the deceased Bandhu Pal was its worker.

The police confirmed that the three bodies were found in pool of blood on Tuesday. But they couldn’t say anything concrete about the RSS links of Bandhu Pal, a 35-year-old primary school teacher.

RSS State Secretary Jishnu Basu said Bandhu had regularly been attending its weekly programme “Milan” for the last few months. He criticised the police for their failure to arrest the culprits, even 48 hours after the bodies were found.

The RSS has sent a fact-finding team to the area. Asked whether the murder was political, Basu said, “It was for the police to decide. The RSS doesn’t make comment unless it’s sure of the facts”.

Posting a video of the crime scene on his Twitter page, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra called the incident “gruesome”, which had “shaken my conscience”.

“Warning: Gruesome video. This has shaken my conscience…a RSS worker Bandhu Prakash Pal, his eight-month pregnant wife & his kid were brutally slaughtered in West Bengal’s Murshidabad. Not a word by the liberals…Not a letter by 59 liberals to Mamata’s Nauseating Selectivism!” the post said.

The bodies of Bandhu, his wife Beauty and child Angan were recovered from their residence by the police who were alerted by locals after the victims didn’t respond to the constant knocking on their door, bolted from inside.

The police were looking for ‘unidentified miscreants’ in connection with the crime.

–IANS

ssp/dpb/pcj