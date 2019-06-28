RSS defamation case: Rahul appears in Mumbai court

Mumbai, July 4 (IANS) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday appeared in a Mumbai Court in connection with a defamation case filed by a RSS worker, a party leader said.

The case was filed by a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker who accused Gandhi of linking the RSS with the murder of Bengaluru-based journalist Gauri Lankesh in 2017.

In his plea, Joshi had said that barely 24 hours after the Lankesh killing, Rahul Gandhi had allegedly blamed the RSS and its ideology for the murder.

Gandhi’s only engagement in Mumbai was to appear in the Sewree Metropolitan Magistrate Court before he returned to New Delhi, Mumbai party chief Milind Deora told IANS.

This is the second petition filed by a RSS activist in Maharashtra against Rahul Gandhi, MP from Wayanad in Kerala.

In 2014, a local functionary, Rajesh Kunte had filed a plea against him for allegedly blaming the RSS for the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi. The case is pending in Bhiwandi Court in Thane.

A large number of Congress activists led by Deora, former city chief Sanjay Nirupam and other leaders welcomed Gandhi at the Mumbai Airport.

Thousands lined up enroute and outside the court in Mazagaon waving party flags and raising slogans.

