RSS emphasizes on creating more work opportunities in India

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has called for the need to promote more work opportunities to make the nation self-reliant.

The Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS) of the RSS, which ended on Sunday, passed a resolution urging all sections of the society to establish a healthy work culture based on eternal values catalysing the whole effort of promoting various types of work opportunities so that Bharat regains its rightful place on the world economic front.

The resolution emphasized that the entire society has to play a proactive role in harnessing such work opportunities to mitigate the overall employment challenge. “The ABPS is of the opinion that thrust is to be given to Bharatiya economic model that is human centric, labour intensive, eco-friendly and lays stress on decentralization and equitable distribution of benefits and augments village economy, micro scale, small scale and agro based industries,” it said.

The resolution suggested that the areas like rural employability, unorganized sector employment, employment to women and their overall participation in the economy need to be boosted. “Efforts are essential to adapt new technologies and soft skills appropriate to our societal conditions,” it said.

The resolution further stated that the ABPS feels that we, as a society, look for innovative ways to address the challenges of fast changing global economic and technological scenarios. Opportunities of employment and entrepreneurship with emerging digital economy and export possibilities should be keenly explored.

“We should engage ourselves in manpower training both pre and on job, research and technology innovations, motivation for startups and green technology ventures etc,” it said.

The ABPS appreciates all the success stories which have been able to generate sustainable work opportunities for a large section of the society including weaker and deprived sections.

“Efforts to inculcate the spirit of ‘Swadeshi and self-reliance’ in the society would give the right impetus to the above initiatives,” it said.

The ABPS calls upon the citizens to work on Bharat centric models of employment generation to strengthen the economy and achieve sustainable and holistic development.

20220313-184403