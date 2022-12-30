The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Friday expressed grief at the demise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Heera Ben and said her life was a great example of devotion to values.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale issued a statement saying, “The demise of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s revered mother Heera ba brings to an end the life of an ascetic. Each and every Swayamsevak of the RSS offers tributes to the departed soul. Mataji remained committed to values and had an unwavering faith in the Almighty despite the extreme difficulties she endured in her life. She led a dutiful and meaningful life”.

“We offer our deepest condolences to Shri Narendra bhai Modi and his family in this hour of grief. May the departed soul attain Moksha! Om Shanti!”, mentioned in the statement.

Prime Minister Modi reached Gujarat early this morning and performed the last rites at Muktidham crematorium in Sector 30 of Gandhinagar.

UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre said in a bulletin, “Smt. Hiraba Modi passed away on 30/12/2022 at 3.30 am (early morning) during the treatment at UN Mehta Heart hospital.”

Hera Ben was 100.

