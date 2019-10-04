RSS firm on India as Hindu nation: Bhagwat

New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANS) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said that the vision and proclamation of the Sangh regarding the identity of the nation is firm that “Bharat is a Hindu Rashtra”.

“The vision and proclamation of the Sangh regarding the identity of the nation, social identity of all of us, and the identity of the country’s nature, are clear, well-thought-of and firm that Bharat is Hindustan, Hindu Rashtra,” Bhagwat said while speaking at the foundation day celebrations at Maharashtra’s Nagpur.

“Those who belong to Bharat, those who are descendants of Bharatiya ancestors, those who are working for the ultimate glory of nation and joining hands in enhancing peace, respecting and welcoming all diversities, all those Bharatiyas are Hindus,” the RSS chief said adding that the Sangh has no objection if some people address the Bharatiya as “Indic”.

“We have found through our experience that in the entire country and world-over, the content that we wish to express regarding our nation’s civilization and culture is best expressed through the word ‘Hindu’,” he said.

“There is diversity in customs, mode of worship, food habits, lifestyle, state, language but our society is one. This feeling of affinity and inclusiveness is the consciousness of the nation. That is Hindutva. This is the base of Sangh (RSS) work.”

He also said that some incidents of violence such as lynchings were actually being raised to defame India, Hindu society and create fear among some communities.

The RSS members do not get involved and rather they try to stop it, the RSS chief said adding that the kind of harmony that should have been in the society is still not there.

He also said that the RSS is trying to thwart such violent incidents. Such incidents have had no tradition in the country, but there are efforts to portray them as so and by using terms like lynchings, they want to malign the country and the Hindu society.

He further added that certain elements of society are trying to divide the country. They want to create a fight between communities by dragging the Sangh’s name in such incidents. Attempts are being made by vested interests to create distrust, fear and hostility among sections who have not yet come in contact with the Sangh.

Bhagwat said that diversity is an intrinsic strength of the nation. But the diversity of caste, creed, language and region are being used by vested interests to separate one from another, turning them into differences, imposing fabricated identities on manufactured separations.

He said that for the last nine decades, the RSS has been working for creating “ekatmata” (unity), “sadbhavana” (goodwill), “sadacharan” (good conduct) and “sadvyavahar” (good behaviour) in the society, and a clear vision and devotion towards the nation.

He said that whatever the difference of opinion, howsoever provocative actions might have taken place, society must act by remaining within the limits of the Constitution and repose faith in the police and the judicial system.

The RSS chief hailed the Centre for the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. He said that the move of the government to nullify the Article has once again proved that it has the courage to fulfill the expectations and respect people’s sentiments and wishes in the interest of society.

Speaking on the economic situation in the country, Bhagwat said that the international effects can be felt here also. The trade tussle between the US and China is going to affect all countries.

