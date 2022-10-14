A biopic on the RSS Founder Dr K.B. Hedgewar is in early works. The first of its kind film, it will trace the journey of Dr Hedgewar and will be made in three languages – Hindi, Marathi and English.

Padma Shri recipient Anup Jalota along with Jasveer Singh, Dr Rahul Joshi, L. Nitesh Kumar and Jayanand Shetty will lend their vocals to the song ‘Tufan Hai Tera Rakt Aab’ from the film. The music of the song has been directed by Dr Sanjayraj Gaurinandan and has been written by Shiv pujan Patwa and Sorabh Bharat.

Commenting on the occasion, Anup Jalota said in a statement: “I am honoured to be associated with the film. It is an amazing subject. People, especially our youth, should be aware of our freedom fighters. ‘Tufan Hai Tera Rakt Aab’ signifies his ideologies”

The film will be produced by Jayanand Shetty and Akshay Shetty Memorial Foundation, and will be directed by Sunny Mandavarra.

